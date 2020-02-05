Lagos State goment don tok say dem no go reverse di ongoing enforcement of di 2018 Law wey stop operations of motorcycles and tricycles for some part of di state.

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu tok dis one as im launch commercial operations for water transportation by Lagos Ferry Services (LAGFERRY) on Tuesday.

Di Transport Sector Reform Law of 2018 place ban on motorcycles and tricycles wey pipo popularly know as Okada and Keke NAPEP from 15 local councils across di State starting from February 1, 2020.

Lagos State goment tok say di ban na necessary tin to do becos of dia record wey show say since 2016 over 10,000 pipo don die sake of accidents wey Keke and Okada cause and say dem no dey follow traffic laws.

Image copyright Lagos State goment Image example Lagos State launch LagFerry to help solve traffic palava for di state.

Oga Sanwo-Olu tok say di decision dey tough, but im goment no go compromise on security and safety of residents as dem no go give in to blackmail and "uniformed criticism" on dia decision.

Image example Di goment ban 'Okada,' 'Keke' pipo to operate for express road and on top bridge dem for di state.

"I agree say di decision dey tough. But di restriction wey we don do dey based on security and safety of lives of residents. We take di decision based on di level on security and safety of lives of residents. We take di decision based on di level of danger we don see happun to our pipo.

"As responsible goment, we no go fold our hand and allow Okada riders put our lives in danger. One life dey more important to us dan all di economic benefits we fit make if we allow dem to kontinu. We understand say investment dey critical, but to keep pipo alive and safe dey more important."

Dis statement for di governor on no u-turn for di ban dey come afta im kick off commercial waterways transportation wit di official launch of eight new speed boats.