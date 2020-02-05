Image copyright Twitter/Man United

Manchester United brand new player, Odion Ighalo say im dey so desperate to play for di club sotey im agree to half im salary to make di deal happun and im no sleep di night di agreement take place.

Ighalo wey be 30-year-old from Nigeria tok say im mama also cry wen she hear di news and pipo trow party for di street wey im grow up.

Di former Watford striker join di red devil on load from Shanghai Shenhua until di end of di season.

"Some few oda clubs bin show interest, I tell my former club say 'abeg, just pick United, if e go dey possible'," Ighalo tok inside statement ontop di club website.

"At 11pm inside Shanghai, my agent call me [to say] United want to do di deal, so I wake up dat night and start to dey look for translator to go di directors' room and knock im door.

"'My agent want to speak to you, United dey come for me, you need to make dis happun'."

Odion Ighalo leave Watford for one move to China for 2017

Both Ighalo, im agent and di clubs spent di night dey negotiate and sign paper work so dat everi-everi go set before di deadline of 07:00 Shanghai time.

Meanwhile, oda clubs dey call to ask Ighalo to sign for dem.

"I tell my agent say 'dis na wetin I want. I want to come here'," Ighalo add.

"He tell me say: 'You go need to agree make dem reduce your salary for you to fit go United'.

"I come reply say: 'I no care oh. Make dis deal happun. I want to go join United. I no care how much be di pay-cut, I know dat, make e just happun'."

Ighalo (left) wear Manchester United shirt wen im dey young

Ighalo say e don tey wey im na Manchester United fan, na since wen im be small boy and e dey happy say im dream to play for di Old Trafford club don come through.

"I call my mama and she dey happy, she even cry" e tok.

"I know many pipo use to say wen dem join a team, dem go say na dia dream to play for dat team. My own no be di case. I support di team wen I dey young.

"Pipo wey know me, even back den for Nigeria, and even wen I dey play for Watford, my team-mates know say I love Manchester United, I support dem."