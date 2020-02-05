Finland new goment don announce plans to give all mama and papa di same parental leave, to push papa dem to spend more time wit dia pikin.

Finland say dem wan "promote wellbeing and gender equality".

Wit dis new plan, both papa and mama go dey get 6.6 months leave and pregnant women go get one extra month allowance.

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin tok last month say her kontri still get work to do to achieve gender equality, she complain say most papa dem no dey spend time wit dia pikin wen dem still dey small.

Goment dey estimate say dis new changes go cost dem €100m (£84m; $110m).

Unicef bin praise Sweden, Norway, Iceland, Estonia and Portugal last year say dem get di best policies wey dey family-friendly.

Di Unicef report rank UK, Ireland, Greece, Cyprus and Switzerland di lowest of 31 "rich kontris".