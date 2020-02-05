Dem no support media player for your device Rescuers work to free people stuck in the crashed plane

Fifty two pipo wunjure as one passenger plane scata into three pieces after e slip comot for runway for Turkey airport.

Di jet according to officials carry 171 passengers and six crew when e crash for Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen airport.

According to di Transport Minister, Mehmet Cahit Turhan, nobody die for di accident.

Istanbul Govnor Ali Yerlikaya tok say dem don rush di 52 pipo wey wunjure go hospital and dem still dey try comot pipo wey hook inside di plane.

Image copyright AFP Image example Fire for di aircraft wey firefighters quench

Turkish tori pipo report say, di Pegasus Airlines plane land afta one heavy rain fall and e dey fly from western province of Izmir.

Dem don carry passengers wey dey inside di plane comot but some still trap inside.

Videos for social media show say fire burn inside di aircraft but na small tin and fire fighters don quench am.

All flights for di airport don dey suspended.