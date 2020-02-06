Image copyright Getty Images

Health officials for Ghana say den start dey investigate two suspected cases of coronavirus for one Chinese den Argentine who dey live together de capital, Accra.

Head of disease surveillance for Ghana health service, Dr Franklin Asiedu Bekoe confam de development give BBC Pidgin.

De two suspects who be men, report dema bodi to di emergency unit of Korle Bu Teaching Hospital for Accra on Wednesday dey complain of malaise, muscle pains and flu symptoms after one private hospital turn dem away sake of dema symptoms.

De Argentine, leave Shanghai for Accra in January dis year while en Chinese counterpart lef en home country for Ghana around September 2019.

Accra Secretary for Ghana Medical Association, Dr William Baah talk say de two patients dey inside isolated facility wey dem collect blood samples from them for further analysis.

"Dem develop symptoms which dey fit de case definition but e no dey mean say dem get [coronavirus] though" Dr Baah reveal.

Health officials say dem go take more samples from de two patients for testing on Thursday for Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research (NMIMR), wey Ghana ministry of health give responsibility to screen suspected coronavirus cases.