Some places for Northwest and Southwest don di experience lockdown and as place don di quiet laik burial ground.

Cameroon go vote law makers and councillors for Sunday, number 9 day for February, de last taim bin bi na for 2013.

"Since Sunday, even motorcycle no di pass, 'de boys' catch one motorcycle wit mami weh e di go die and e waka for foot for reach wusai e bi di go", resident for Kumbo tell BBC News Pidgin.

"Na only four army motor dem pass since Sunday", e add.

"Just now we no know how we go survive before election go pass, ah get rice but no oil, all place bi locked, we no fit enta farm", de resident tok.

Kumbo, k-town don quiet and local authorities di warn civil servants make deh go work or face punishment, den na gunshots bi de music for some parts for Buea.

For some taim separatist don tok say deh no wan elections for dia area, impose lockdown from tomorrow go reach number 12 day for February for stop de elections.

For some parts laik Tobin for Kumbo, ruling party bin go campaign na wit armoured cars, bring pipo join de wan weh deh catch for make rally, Mirabel ngondere for dat side bin tell BBC News Pidgin.

Tori be say na di goment ministers dey enta armoured cars to campaign for local communities dem leave di Presidential candidate for Yaoundé.

For dis taim na so-so house separatist and army pipo di burn, di kill pipo for de two region, anoda resident add.

But authorities too bin don promise for deal with any man weh e try for stop de elections, deh send 700 para military for de two regions before elections.

Elites dem for de two regions do say make kontri pipo ignore all de lock down go vote for election day.

France President Emmanuel Macron don di advise make dem put di election for hold till dem fit restore peace.

Dem don postpone Presidential elections for di kontri two times, one na for October 2018 and di oda na for 2019 sake of unrest.

For three years weh Anglophone crisis di finish de two regions, separatist di use lockdown as weapon for spoil goment activities.