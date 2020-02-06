Image copyright AFP

America Presido Donald Trump fit don dey free sake of di trial for di US Senate don free am of any charges wey fit make dem to impeach am.

But one tin wey many no go forget na di only senator wey dey im party wey no vote am.

Republican Mitt Romney tok am for senate floor say im go tell im children and children children say im do im duty to vote oga Trump guilty.

He tok say: 'to do mago mago to keep power dey abusive and this one go yamayama the oath of office wey im swear.

Romney say he promise God not to dey partial, dat na why he put personal feelings and political bias aside'.

But oga Trump don yab am back for twitter say Romney move na another desperate move for di man wey suppose don beat former presido Barrack Obama.

No Democrats vote to save the presido.

Di Senate, run by di president's fellow Republicans, vote discharge Trump of all di 52-48 charges of abuse of power and 53-47 on obstruction of Congress.

Na only Mitt Romney do wetin make Trump enta twitter on Thursday morning.

Had failed presidential candidate @MittRomney devoted the same energy and anger to defeating a faltering Barack Obama as he sanctimoniously does to me, he could have won the election. Read the Transcripts! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 6, 2020