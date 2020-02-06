Image copyright InEC Twitter handle Image example INEC press briefing

Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) don deregister 74 political parties for Nigeria.

INEC Chairmo Mahmood Yakubu wey announce am give tori pipo for Abuja tok say di deregistration dey according to di Nigerian constitution as the parties no meet di commission requirements and with dis new decision na 18 political parties remain.

Mahmood explain say na 75 political parties no satisfy di requirements of di Fourth Alteration wey dey inside di constitution but one of di political parties, Action People Party (APP) don carry dem go court and dem don get order wey no go allow make di commission deregister dem.

Wetin be the requirements wey dem no meet

Before di 2019 general elections, Nigeria bin get 191 political parties, another one join after di elections wey make am 192. Di constitution give INEC power to deregister political parties if dem fail to meet di following requirements:

Breech any of di requirements to register as a political party

If di party fail to win at least 25% of di vote cast for one state of d federation for presidential election or 25% of di vote wey dem cast for local government area of di state for governorship election.

If di party fail to win at least one ward inside chairmanship election, one seat for national or state assembly election or one seat for councillorship election

For di Edo and Ondo states governorship elections and bye elections wey go hold for di kontri, INEC don fix di date. Di tenure of di governors for Edo and Ondo states go end for di 12th November 2020 and 24th February 2021 respectively, di commission don fix Saturday 19th September 2020 as di date for Edo election and Saturday 10th October 2020 for Ondo state.

Bye elections go dey for three constituencies as a result of di death of some serving members of national and state assemblies for Niger, Kwara and Sokoto states, di bye elections go hold simultaneously on 14th March 2020.