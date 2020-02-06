Image copyright Getty Images Image example Man wey wear face mask

Plenty tok-tok naim dey on how person fit catch Coronavirus but na di facts wey you suppose know about di virus be dis.

Tins to know about Coronavirus

Face mask no fit save you from Coronavirus

You fit begin dey see pipo dey wear face masks for your area or place wia you dey work, but assurance no dey say e fit protect pesin against Coronavirus. Na small evidence dey to show if face masks even dey work.

Na because face masks no tight, e no dey cover pipo eyes and you no fit wear am for long time.

You need dey change face masks all di time because ones you sweat, di work don finish be dat. E no dey offer any real protection.

To protect yourself, World Health Organization tok say e dey important:

cover your mouth and nose when you dey sneeze, use tissue or your elbow

put tissue straight inside closed bin after you use am.

wash your hands always with soap or sanitizer

No waka close to pipo wey dey cough or sneeze (make at least one metre distance dey between una)

No disturb yourself say;

you wan begin dey chop garlic

use mouthwash

rinse your nose with salt and water

or you dey use sesame oil for under di nose

None of these dey help protect against the new virus according to WHO.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Dogs and cats no dey spread Coronavirus

You no fit catch di virus from animals

Evidence no dey say your pet dog or cat fit dey infected with Coronavirus, according to the WHO.

Although na from animal market for Wuhan China dem tok say di Coronavirus bin start from.

Nobody fit don notice di virus for animals body before e jump enter humans body and na so many viruses dey begin. Eg. avian flu, Ebola, Sars.

But that one no mean say all animals in general dey dangerous or be spreaders.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Di new virus na part of di coronavirus family, wey include di common cold, Sars and Mers

E no dey too Kill'

One top doctor for UK say most people go get mild symptoms (cough, high temperature) and dem go recover.

However, di virus dey make some pipo dey very sick (pneumonia, breathing problems).

Cure neva dey

No specific medicines or vaccines dey for dis new virus and antibiotics too no dey work. Most pipo dey get better on dia own.

Scientists dey work hard to develop vaccine but dem go test am first and e go take time before e ready.

Old pipo and those wey get health conditions like asthma, heart disease, cancer and diabetes, dey likely to catch di new virus easily.

Although anyone of any age fit catch am.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Chinese take-away food

E dey safe to chop Chinese food

Fear of Coronavirus no say make you stop to dey chop Chinese food. You still fit buy your Chinese food or beer from any anywhere dem dey sell.

WHO tok say e dey safe to receive package and letters from China.

Di virus no fit survive for long for tins like papers and objects like cups and door handles.

You go dey in close contact with an infected person - within two metres for 15 minutes or more - to dey at risk, according to advice from Public Health England.