Why you no go fit use pass three SIM Cards for Nigeria

Soon one individual no go fit use pass three SIM cards for Nigeria

Soon, to use more than three Sim cards fit no dey possible for Nigerians according to di directive wey Minister of Communications and Digital Economy give di Nigerian Communications Commission.

Dis new directive from Nigeria Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isah Pantami to NCC na based on security reasons.

Di Minister say make di NCC torchlight di policy on SIM card registration and usage wia kontri pipo go need present dia National Identity Number if dem wan buy new SIM card.

Dis new policy wey di Minister dey propose go also make sure say di NCC go fit regulate di number of SIM cards wey one pesin suppose use.

All of dis tori from dey Minister dey inside statement wey di Technical Assistant on Information Technology, Dr Femi Adeluyi issue.

Why NIN dey important now

Right now, anybody wey want buy new SIM card for Nigeria just need to fill biodata form, thumbprint and dem go take im photo.

But wetin dis revised policy dey tok na say you go also need present your National Identification Number before you go fit buy new mobile line.

Also, foreigners go need use dia passport and visa numbers to register SIM card.

Pipo wey don already register dia SIM card go need go update am wit dia NIN before December 1, 2020.

Everybody go need update dia SIM card wit dia NIN

How many SIM card you fit use

Before now, many Nigerians get multiple phone lines as dem fit buy as many SIM card dem want.

But wetin di policy go do na to limit di number of "SIM card one pesin fit get possibly to maximum of three."

E also tell di NCC to ensure say na only agents wey dem fully approve fit do SIM card registration.

According to di statement, SIM card wey dem no register no go dey allowed on mobile networks.

If di NCC begin implement di policy subscribers go fit check di number of SIM cards wey dey registered to dia name togeda wit di phone numbers and networks.