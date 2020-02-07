Image copyright AFP

55 leaders of African kontries dey gada on Friday for Ethiopia capital Addis Ababa for African Union for di 2020 Summit.

Di 36 Ordinary Session officially open for 6 February, dey happun for AU headquarters for Addis Ababa.

During di Summit organs, agencies and offices for AU go also hold different-different meetings dem.

Dis na tins wey you fit no know about di African Union meeting for Ethiopia

Ramaphosa na di new AU chairmo

South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa na di new chairmo of African Union for 2020.

President Ramaphosa dey take ova from Egypt President Fattah el-Sisi for wey lead di union for 2019.

Security

Security for Africa na one of di important tins wey dem go discuss for dis meeting.

Peace and Security Council Heads of State and Goment, go discuss di security mata for Libya and Sahel.

Di agenda for dis year meeting na "Silencing the Guns: Creating Conducive Conditions for Africa Development".

Nigeria president Muhammadu Buhari (right) and Paul Kagame (left)

AGENDA 2063

AGENDA 2063 na Africa master plan wey go transform di continent to global powerhouse for future.

Na di continent strategic framework wey dem hope go deliver on dia goal to sustain development of African drive for unity, self-determination, freedom, progress and collective prosperity wey dey under di umbrella of Pan-Africanism and African Renaissance.

Dem go discuss di progress wey dem don make to implement dis dia agenda.