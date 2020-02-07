Image copyright Getty Images Image example Equatorial Guinea na Africa third-biggest oil producer

Equatorial Guinea president Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo don announce say dem go dash China $2m (£1.5m) to take fight di coronavirus outbreak.

China na di world second-biggest economy afta US and dia GDP $13.6tr big pass Equatorial Guinea wey be $13.4bn.

Dem make di decision afta dem finish dia cabinet meeting on Tuesday and dem say na to show "support and solidarity" to one of Equatorial Guinea key trading partners.

Di virus wey start from Wuhan don kill 636 pipo and infect 31,161 for mainland China.

Although Equatorial Guinea na Africa third-biggest oil producer, more than half di population dey live below di poverty line.