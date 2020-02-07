Image copyright EFCC Image example Jolly Tavoro Nyame bin be Govnor of Taraba State for Nigeria from 29 May 1999 to 29 May 2007.

Nigeria highest court on Friday pass final judgement say one former govnor for central part of di kontril, Jolly Nyame go stay prison for 12 years

Di Supreme court knack di judgement ontop mata of corruption and mago-mago wey im do for office with public funds wey reach N1.6bn

But di five man panel wey justice Mary Odili lead cancel di fine wey Appeal court nack ontop im head.

Na High Court for Abuja find Jolly Nyame, wey be former govnor of Taraba State guilty to spend 14 years inside prison for criminal breach of trust, anoda two years for criminal misappropriation, seven years for gratification and five years for wayo.

Na Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC cari di mata go court.

Nyame, court case begin July 13, 2007 for Federal Capital Territory, High Court, Guru, wit 41 count charge wey Nigeria corruption police, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC knack for im head.

For May 2018, di high court wey Justice Adebukola Banjoko be judge di mata rule say di former govnor dey guilty for 29 charges.

Justice Banjoko rule say Nyame wey even be Christian pastor, tif pipo trust wen e be govnor of Taraba, wen e play wayo and wuruwuru wit goment moni wey reach 250 million Naira.

Justice Adebukola Banjoko wey sidon on top di mata also find Nyame guilty say e play wayo wit anoda 165 million Naira, according to wetin EFCC post for Twitter.

Under President Buhari goment, dis na di first former govnor EFCC go send go jail.

63 year old Nyame fit stay reach 91 years if e no appeal di mata for Supreme court.