Di family of Chima Ikwunado wey die for police special unit E-Crack detention say dem neva settle anytin police afta dia meeting wit Rivers State commissioner of Police, Mustapha Dandaura.

Dis na as pipo dey wonder wetin really happun wen Chima family bin meet with Rivers Police oga for yesterday.

Cousin to Chima, Obinna Ezirim tell BBC Pidgin say di Police Commissioner invite di family to see dem as tok bin dey go round say Police invite dem, dem no gree come and di family too don tok say dem don write to see am but no way.

Obinna add say dem get agreement wit di police to see di deadibody of Chima wey dey Police hand and dem go do anoda autopsy on Monday next week.

"Di commissioner say on Monday next week, make we come with our own pathologist, Police too go come with dia own pathologist, den we go do di autopsy." Obinna tok.

E dey tok dis one as many pipo dey feel say Chima family don settle with police.

"Di Commissioner say no problem as di family don finally come e good but anyhow e be, Goment must look into di mata."

"My brother Anthony Ikwunado tell am say Oga, we no dey here to tok anytin with you. You say make we come, and if we want tok anytin, we get bigger family wey no dey here and many pipo dey involve including Ikoku traders, Ohaneze Ndigbo, Igbo lawyers, human rights activists, so many pipo. I no fit discuss anytin and tomorrow di pipo go say I don betray dem."

Chima cousin add say di oga for police tell dem sorry for wetin happun, and promise to bring justice on top di mata.

Police for Port Harcourt, Rivers state bin arrest Chima wey be Mechanic ontop accuse of armed robbery, na for custody wia im dey im die.

Police say autopsy wey dem do show say Chima die from high sugar level but di family don deny am.

Image copyright Facebook/Chima Ikwunado Image example Chima Ikwunado

Meanwhile, Police authority for Rivers State don redeploy di E-Crack Commander, SP Benson Adetuyi to Police Headquarters Port Harcourt so dem go do impartial investigation for di team.

All di E-crack team wey arrest Chima and wey dem say also torture di oda four Ikoku traders also dey detention for State Central Intelligence Investigation Division as investigations dey go on.