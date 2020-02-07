Page where you dey ,

Cameroon Elections: Meet Aiesatou Bouba, weh deh coach mbororo women for be councillors

Some no fit read and write, odas no get birth certificate but all dem dey contest to win Sunday Cameroon election, dis na according to Aiesatou Bouba civil society leader.

Indigenous women laik mbororo women dem for Cameroon still dey for back, deh no di hold any political position.

Aiesatou Bouba Ibrahim wan change de way mbororo woman dem di look politics, make deh take part for de process.

Watch how dis civil society leader work wit woman dem and e plan for change dia lives.

Di Cameroon election deh hold on Sunday 9th February and 360 municipal city some of dem na im dis women dey contest for to become councillor.

Mbororo women na Fulani pipo weh deh live for hill for far North Cameroon.