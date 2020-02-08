How Trump sack two witness wey testify for im impeachment trial

Image copyright EPA

US President Donald Trump don sack two senior officials wey testify against am for im impeachment trial.

Di US envoy to EU, Gordon Sondland, say "dem advise am today say di president plan to recall am with immediate effect".

Dis dey come just few hours afta, dem escort one top expert on Ukraine, Lt Col Alexander Vindman, comot from White House.

Tori be say oga Trump wan change im staff afta senator clear am for im impeachment case on Wednesday.

For dia historic vote, di Senate decide say dem no go remove America 45th president from office ontop charges wey come from im dealings with Ukraine.

Di shake up also affect Lt Col Vindman twin brother, Yevgeny Vindman, one senior lawyer for dia National Security Council, dem send am back to di Department of di Army on Friday.

How dem recall oga Sondland?

For inside statement wey im lawyer release, Oga Sondland say: Dem advise me today say di president dey plan to recall me with immediate effect as United States ambassador to European Union.

I dey grateful to President Trump for di opportunity wey im give me to serve, to Secretary [of State Mike] Pompeo for im consistent support, and to di ogbonge and dedicated professionals wey dey for US mission for European Union.

"I dey proud of our accomplishments. Our work here na di highlight of my career," na wetin oga Sondland tok.

See how dem remove Vindman?

Lt Col Vindman lawyer, David Pressman, tell BBC say dem "escort im client comot from White House where im don dey serve im kontri and im president".

E dey clear for any American mind why dis man job end, why dis kontri now get one less soldier wey dey serve for White House," na wetin im tok inside statement.

Dem ask "LTC Vindman to leave sake of say im tok true, im honour, im commitment to do tins right put fear for pipo wey dey powerful,"

Im add say di truth don cost LTC Alexander Vindman im job, im career and im privacy."

"Di most powerful man for di world - decide to revenge."na wetin im add put.

Tori be say Lt Col Vindman go work as usual on Friday for White house.

Wetin Trump and im administration tok?

As im leave im executive mansion on Friday for North Carolina, oga Trump tell tori pipo say Im no dey happy with [Lt Col Vindman].

"You think say I suppose dey happy with am? I no dey happy with am."

So far President Trump neva tok anytin more on di mata.

According to White House sources, Lt Col Vindman bin dey expect transfer.

Earlier on Friday, US Defence Secretary Mark Esper tell tori pipo say im department go welcome back all of dia personnel from assignment.

"And as I say we go protect all of our service members from punishment or anything like that," Mr Esper added.