Image copyright Facebook Image example Di Suspect Jakraphanth Thomma still dey at large

One Thai soja, Jakraphanth Thomma don kill 20 pipo and wunjure many odas as e carry gun begin dey shoot anyhow on Saturday for Thai city, Nakhon Ratchasima.

Defence tok-tok pesin wey confam di tori to BBC Thai, tok say Jakraphanth Thomma na junior officer, e kill im oga di commanding officer come steal weapons from one military camp.

Di suspect later drive go center of di town, enter shopping complex, where dem believe say e dey hide.

Di suspect never tok di reason why im dey shoot anyhow and nobody don reason why.

How di attack take happun?

Di attack start from Nakhon Ratchasima for late afternoon for Suatham Phithak military camp, wia e kill di commanding officer, Col Anantharot Krasae.

E also kill one 63 year old woman and anoda soldier for di camp.

Di suspect gbab arms and ammunition from di camp before e enter vehicle come begin dey shoot anyhow before e reach di shopping centre.

Local media footage show when di suspect comot for inside di motor come begin dey shoot pipo as dem dey run.

CCTV footage show am inside shopping centre as e carry di gun up.

Other footage show say fire dey burn for outside di building but some reports say na gas explosion cause di fire wen di suspect shoot am. For inside one of di suspect posts for social media, e show picture of himself with fire for di background.

Image copyright AFP Image example Fire for di shopping centre from gun shot wen dey shoot gas canister

How di mata take be now?

Authorities don close di shopping centre and dem dey try to find di suspect, wey dem think say dey inside di building.

Di Bangkok Post don earlier report say di suspect don take pipo as hostages but officials never confam am.

Dem carry di suspect mama come di shopping centre to follow im pickin tok to make am surrender himself.

Image copyright AFP Image example Thai police don put wanted poster for their Facebook page

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha dey follow di mata as e dey happun and don send condolence message give families of pipo wey die.

Di public health minister too don beg pipo say make dem donate blood for hospitals.

Wetin di suspect post for social media?

Di suspect write for im social media dey ask whether make im surrender.

E don first post picture of three sets of bullets and e write say im dey very happy and nobody no fit avoid death.

Although facebook don comot di page now.