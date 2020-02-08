Image copyright Getty Images Image example Picture of members of di Hirwa group wey dem take for 2012

Lightning don kill four rare mountain gorillas for Uganda Mgahinga National Park.

One conservative group say three of dem na adult females and one of dem even get belle.

According to di group, dem get "gross lesions" for dia bodi wey cofam say na lightning strike dem.

Di Greater Virunga Transboundary Collaboration (GVTC) tok say na big loss for di species, as na only 1000 mountain gorrillas remain for di world.

Na for only Democratic Republic of Congo, Rwanda and Uganda pesin fit see dis species of gorillas because na there dem dey protected.

Di four wey die na part of one 17-member group, wey authorities dey call di Hirwa family.

Mountain gorillas for Virunga

Di Hirwa group bin cross border from Rwanda enta Uganda last year and since den begin live for Uganda's Mgahinga National Park.

Executive Secretary of GVTC, Dr Andrew Seguya tell BBC say na very sad tin happun so hope bin dey say di three female gorillas go contribute to dia population well-well.

Dr Seguya add join say dem don see di remaining 13 members of di Hirwa family and dey okay.

For 2018, dem remove di mountain gorilla from list of critically endangered species after plenti conservative efforts.