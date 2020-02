Page where you dey ,

Cameroon elections: Women group don ready app for record election violence

One woman group weh e di work for promote peace di worry say violence fit dey for Sunday Municipal and Legislative elections inside Cameroon.

Sylvie Ndongmo, di President for Women League for Peace and Freedom (WIL-FP), say dia work deh see some signs weh e show say violence fit bi for dis legislative and council elections.

Afta deh follow 2018 presidential elections weh deh di write all violence, deh start new way for get and analyse violence from de field for de whole kontri.

Check out how deh go work during di 9 February, 2020 elections.