Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari don dey Addis Ababa, Ethiopia since last week Friday, 7th February 2020 alongside other African leaders to attend di 33rd Africa Summit Union.

For di summit, President Buhari bin speak for di high level meeting of the African Union Peace and Security Council on di State of Peace and Security for Africa.

E also join oda African leaders to inaugurate di headquarters of the Committee of Intelligence and Security Services (CISSA) for Addis Ababa, Ethiopia wia dem promise to increase security cooperation between African kontries.

Tins President Buhari tok for AU Peace and Security Council on top Security Challenges for Africa

President Muhammadu Buhari say make di union come up with new strategies wey go effectively prevent, manage and solve disagreement for di face of new circumstances and challenges wey go come up.

On top security issues for Africa, President Buhari regret say terrorism, violent extremism and other forms of vicious conflicts don continue to cause kasala for di continent. E say ''Nigeria condemn dose wey dey do terrorism for Libya, di Sahel, Lake Chad Basin, and parts of di Horn of Africa. E advise make African nations combine efforts, power and resources to stop dis kind dreadful violence and secure di future of di continent,

On new ways to resolve conflicts for di continent, di President say make Africa Union strengthen e own capacity for mediation and make dem develop effective intervention roadmap.''

E announce say Nigeria don fulfil im financial obligations to di AU Peace Fund up to 2019, and e pledge say di kontri go continue to invest for peace and security of di continent.

Di President also meet with di Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and e say di relationship between di two kontris dey very smooth and e want make di relationship between di two kontris dey tight more and more.

E say one tin wey join di kontris togeda well well na education as Canada na di first choice of higher education for many Nigerian students.

E also say Canada na one of di biggest customer of Nigeria crude oil and want make dem expand dia trade.