Nigeria Centre for Disease Control say dem don take test samples from di river wia one strange disease don kill at least 15 pipo for one state inside central part of di kontri.

Benue State Ministry of Health confam say di worse hit victims dey live inside areas for Oye-Obi local government area of di state wia 15 deaths na im dem don record and 104 odas na im don chop infection since di mystery disease broke out on January 29, 2020.

Di spread rate of dis strange sickness even fast pass dat of Lassa fever wey don kill at least 47 pipo for 2020 alone.

Authorithies of di state don block access to di river and di centre for disease control don rule out Coronavirus, Lassa fever, Yellow fever or Ebola from sickness becos of di signs wey victims dey show.

E go take like 48 hours to know di result of di test results, according to health authorities.

Since early dis year di kontri dey battle Lassa fever outbreak and di disease don affect pipo for 23 of di kontri 26 states according to Nigeria Centre for Disease control.

Nigerian Minister of health, Dr Osagie Ehanire say sabi pipo dey chook eye for di strange disease wey land for, north central Nigeria.

E say informate wey dem get from lab test for di disease show say e no be Lassa fever but dem still dey wait for di results.

So far, Nigeria neva get any case of coronavirus, but see wetin we sabi about dis sickness?

Wetin you need to know about di strange disease?

Di Minister of Health for Nigeria, Dr Osagie Ehanire follow tori pipo tok on Friday February 7 dis na wetin e say.