How far you fit go to find your true love?

No think am too much, 16 young pipo don decide to take di challenge to live inside one house for two months with di hope to find dia true love for one new reality TV show wey dem call di Ultimate Love.

Na di first time wey dey do dis kind of show wia couples go compete and one of dem go come as di Ultimate Couple for Nigeria and na DSTV dey organise am.

Two winners go emerge from di show one male and one female.

Nollywood actress, Dakore Akande and radio OAP, Oluwaseun na dem go host di show while media personality, Adesua Onyenokwe go be di "Aunty".

Meet di squad wey dey find love for reality TV

Theresa

Theresa na 23-year-old eye doctor wey want man wey fit give her attention well-well.

She describe hersef as private pesin wey believe in traditional roles for relationship but not to di extent wey di man go dey treat di woman anyhow.

Jenny

Jenny aka 'Jenny Koko' from Rivers state say she believe in love at first sight.

She say she don propose to man before but her papa no gree afta im realise say her bobo too old for her.

Arnold

Arnold na singer and writer wey don see tins for im 32 years for dis earth.

Im shock evribodi for di launch show wen im disclose say im be former refugee from Sierra-Leone wia im mama from come before im find im way to im papa kontri, Nigeria.

Arnold believe say di way to man heart na through food. Im longest relationship last for four years and na with im high school sweetheart.

Chris

Chris na brand architect from Abia state. She say as long as she dey in love, she dey ready to say yes to life-long commitment.

Rosie

Rosie na 35-year-old pre-school teacher.

Love at first sight for her mean more than di physical and for her e go depend weda she feel any meaningful connection with di pesin.

Bolanle

Bolanle na very bubbly woman from Ondo state, Nigeria. Only her be media personality, production manager and CEO of cleaning company.

For di 35-year-old, public proposal na big no-no. She dey find man wey sabi express imsef and sabi tok well-well.

Cherry

Cherry na medical doctor from Imo state wit fine smile to match.

Her ultimate love na man wey fit understand her deeply and fit accept her as she dey, both good and bad.

David Wilson

Dis 33-year-old MC from Bayelsa State say di only tins wey im need for im relationship na quality time and personal touchy-touchy.

Ebiteinye

23-year-old accountant from Brass, Bayelsa State.

Ebiteinye believe say pesin fit find love anywia sharp-sharp. Moni no be di main tin wey she dey find, for her, na attention and care be di koko.

Iyke

One of di youngest for di house, 24-year-old Iyke get only one target - to find im ride or die.

Di tin wey Iyke like pass about im bodi na im lips and im voice.

Jay

Jay believe say love na all about attraction and na di basis for anytin else wey go follow.

Im go like propose to im ultimate woman for France, near di Eiffel tower.

Kachi

Kachi na di kain man wey fine face no fit deceive, im say im dey find sometin deeper.

Though im believe say na man suppose dey provide for im family, im still get im oda side wey no dey too traditional.

Nkechi

If you wan win her heart, just surprise her wit gifts like flower or accessories.

Nkechi just comot from relationship wey last 10 years and now she don redi to find true love.

Louis

Louis na modern day man wey believe say man and woman suppose share roles equally for relationship.

Im dey hope to find pesin wey dey caring.

Michael

Dis 29-year-old Journalist believe say di ultimate love na to find pesin wey fit complement im life.

Obichukwu

Obichukwu just dey find woman wey go give am peace. Im don vow say im no go knack anybodi for di house.