Image copyright Ghana Nursing and Midwifery Council

Social media users for Ghana bore ova de unresolved murder of one community nurse, Ruth Eshun, wey unknown pesin kill for Ashanti Region.

Pipo say dem see de deceased as she dey lef Sewua Health Center for Bosomtwe where she dey work around afternoon of February 3.

But dem find en lifeless body some few meters from en house.

BBC Pidgin contact Ashanti Regional police who confirm de incident but dem say dem go release more details on de case later.

But Ghanaians for social media dey mouth pressure on police make dem take action.

Dem dey use de #Justice4RuthEshun take demand for speedy investigations, suspicion be say de perpetrators fit dey around as some people surprisingly burn de crime scene take destroy evidence after police carry de body go.

De husband of de deceased nurse, Kwadwo Arhin talk Accra-based Joy FM say "I dey look for my wife as she no return home. I roam go police stations den hospital emergency rooms say I go find am."

"Later wey someone call wey dem dey cry some somebody kill Ruth" he add.

Mr Arhin dey demand justice for de murder den alleged rape of de nurse.

According to Mr Arhin "I know say my wife no fit return, but I go like say den go arrest de perpetrators dem prosecute dem."

Filla wey dey ground be say police arrest two people, one of dem be owner of phone wey dem find for de crime scene.

Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives' Association also condemn de killing of dema member as "dastardly den inhumane" for statement inside wey dem release.

De association dey charge de police make dem pursue de pipo wey commit de crime.