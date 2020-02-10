Image copyright Facebook/Chima Ikwunado and JOSHUA EZE

Rivers Civil Society Organization don set up online petition to gada support for #JusticeForChima and #JusticeForIkokuFive wey police men with E-Crack unit arrest and torture.

Dis petition na also to draw Federal goment attention plus international community to stop all forms of police brutality, so dat wetin happun to Chima and di four Ikoku traders no go happen to anoda pesin.

All dis waka dey happun afta Rivers State goment put ban on protests afta Ikoku traders do 'we no go gree' waka make dem release di corpse of Chima Ikwunado and di Ikoku traders wey dey for detention dat time.

Police for Port Harcourt, Rivers state bin arrest Chima Ikwunado wey be mechanic ontop accuse of armed robbery, na for custody wia im dey im die.

Afta Chima die, Police say autopsy wey dem do show say im die from high sugar level but di family don deny am and request for anoda autopsy to know wetin truly kill am.

Image copyright Facebook/Chima Ikwunado Image example Chima Ikwunado wey die for police custody

Chairman for Rivers Civil Society Organisation, Enefaa Georgewill wey set up di online petition tell BBC Pidgin say dem wan use dis Chima case as point of contact to odas so dat police no go torture or maltreat any pesin wey dey dia custody and also make sure say police follow di right process.

Oga Georgewill say already dem don get pass 5,500 signatures for di petition and dem still dey continue with am as more and more pipo dey show interest to put dia signature and add dia own voice to stop police brutality.