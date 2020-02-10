Image copyright SEYLLOU DIALLO

Goment for Uganda say dem dey rely on dia army to fight di plenti-plenti desert locust wey enta di kontri on Sunday and don spread go at least two districts for di north east part of di kontri.

Di authorities say di army na im be dia backbone for di plan wey goment get to destroy dis insects and dem go send 2,000 soldiers go dia.

Dem go train di soldiers how to spray pesticides with manual and motorised equipment.

Di most effective way to fight locusts invasion na air spraying but Uganda no get di aircraft and chemicals wey dem need to do dis.

Di kontri don dey do tok-tok with dia neighbour, Kenya to borrow some of dia planes. But Kenya only get small number of dis aircraft and dem too dey struggle to control dia own locust invasion.

No be only Kenya and Uganda dey face dis locust palava. Oda kontries for di Horn of Africa like, Somalia, and Ethiopia also dey experience dis Locust attack wey don turn to serious threat to food security.

Uganda Prime Minister, Ruhakana Rugunda sharperly arrange meeting with politicians and sabi pipo immediately plenti desert locust land for di kontri on Sunday.

BBC tori pesin for Uganda capital of Kampala tok say plenti pipo for di kontri no fit remember any locust outbreak, as di last one bin happun for di early 1960s.