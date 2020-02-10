Image copyright Maryam Booth/Facebook

Chairmo for Kannywood Artistes Council Alhassan Kwalle tell BBC say nude video of actress Maryam Booth wey don go viral for social media for di last few days no go make dem ban her from acting.

Kwalle add say unlike di one wey happun many years back wey anoda actress sextape go viral wey lead to ban for her, dis one no involve sex and no be Maryam record hersef.

"For di video she dey even try seize di phone from pesin wey dey record wey show say she no gree make di recording happun. She just comot from bathroom and dey try change cloth wen di pesin record her."

"We no go stop her from acting because she no commit crime, pesin wey record and release di video na im commit crime. Our council go give her all necessary support and she fit act film anytime."

Image copyright Facebook Image example Maryam dey accuse her ex boyfriend, Deezell say na im post di nude but im tok forstatement say no be am

Di actress Maryam, bin release statement on Friday wia she accuse her former boyfriend Deezel wey be musician say na im release di video wen dem bin dey date 3 years ago.

But Deezel also release im own statement say no be im release di video and e no get anything to gain by doing dat.

Di three seconds video wey go viral on Friday don make many pipo to comment on social media on weda na her friend or boyfriend record am.

E neva too tay wey somebody release anoda nude video for social media wey show somebody wey look like one senator and di issue also cause tok-tok for Twitter.