Image copyright Reuters Image example Nigerian forces, dey hold Boko Haram flag wey dem capture

Boko Haram don make Nigerians dey tok and vex for di goment again as members of terrorist group attack and kill at least 30 pipo on Sunday, for Auno, Borno State, North East part of di kontri.

Dis na as di goment and security forces still dey tok say dem don crush Bok Haram and technically defeat dem.

As di mata be so, dis na seven tins wey you fit no know about Boko Haram wey don dey operate for Nigeria since 2009.

Boko Haram don pass Nigeria problem

For dia highest peak period for Nigeria between 2013-2015, Boko Haram branch out and enta Cameroon, Niger and Chad and begin dey cause kata-kat for those kontris.

Many pipo even dey tink say no be only Nigerians be members of Boko Haram members.

In fact e do sotay, for 2015, Nigeria and dia neighbours Chad, Niger, Cameroon, Benin collabo to form di Multi-National Joint Task Force (MNJTF) say dem wan fight against Boko Haram.

Image copyright Reuters

Wia Boko Haram dey get dia money

Nigeria Defence Headquarters say na drug trades, money laudering from di international world na im dey fund di activities of Boko Haram plus including ransom from kidnappers.

Na why dem ask international community, European Union to chook hand to find and block di pipo wey dey fund dis terrorist joinbodi.

Boko Haram don kill pass 35 thousand, displace ova 2 million pipo

As at now di number of pipo Boko Haram don kill don pass thirty five thousand pipo and di group don comot ova 2-2 million pipo from dia houses all ova di Lake Chad region.

Even sef afta di Chibok kidnap wey ova 100 of di girls still dey dia hand almost six years on, Boko Haram still dey kidnap pipo wey don enta thousands.

For 2018, Nigerian Army join hand with di MNJTF rescue pass one thousand pipo from Boko Haram hand.

Image copyright Bashir Ahmad Image example On Tuesday, Nigeria president Muhammadu Buhari and im delegates wey travel go Ethiopia for di African Union meetin observe one minute silence for di pipo wey die for di attacks wey happun.

Boko Haram don get splinter group

For sometime now, goment don tok say Boko Haram don dey divided among demsef and na wetin dem dey claim to dey commit di crimes even tho dem dey technically defeated.

Some truth fit dey di division of Boko Haram, as afta Abubakar Shekau pledge alliance give di so called Islamic State, dem hand ova leadership of di Islamic State West Africa Province (Iswap) give Abu Musab al-Barnawi in 2016.

Dis come create two factions, di JAS wey dey Shekau control and anoda faction wey dey Iswap control.

Boko Haram dey collabo Islamic State (terror group)

For 2015, Abubakar Shekau pledge allegiance to di so called Islamic State terrorist group come change di name of Boko Haram to Iswap.

But for 2016, IS dump Shekau as dem name Abu Musab al-Barnawi di leader of di group wey cause Shekau to form im own group wey im call Jama'tu Ahlis Sunna Lidda'awati wal-Jihad (JAS).

As time waka pass, di leadership of Iswap don change, and e dey create kwenta for di group. However, due to di fact say di group dey make social changes for di regions dem dey control, tori be say dem dey gain di loyalty of pipo dia.

Image copyright AFP Image example Shekau take va power from Muuhammed Yusuf when e die for police hand

Boko Harama leader Abubakar Shekau be like cat wit nine lives

Abubakar Shekau take ova leadership of Boko Haram from Mohammed Yusuf for 2009 ehen Yusuf die for police custody.

But from dat time till now, e don reach six times now wey authorities say e don die only for am to release video or audio to laugh at dem for face. Infact for 2013, after e comot to claim say e still dey di Nigerian military come out to say na imposter say im be Shekau.

Boko Haram Repentance

Anoda reason why Boko Haram start to trend na afta tori break say dem don rehabilitate and release 1400 suspected Boko Haram members inside Nigeria.

Dis no go be di first time dis kain tin dey happun. For 2018, Nigeria military say dem bin release 244 former members wey dem de-radicalise say dem ready to ena society.

Dem free anoda one hundred just last year.