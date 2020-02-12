Image copyright Getty Images

Human Rights Watch, HRW, don implicate separatists and security forces inside Cameroon say dem get hand for different kinds of abuse against di pipo for Anglophone regions before and during di twin elections last Sunday.

Cameroon vote for lawmakers and councillors for number 9 day for February, and kontri pipo di wait final results inside two weeks.

De rights group say videos helep for testify weti weh deh victims dem tok.

Di victims deh tok how goment forces and separatist burn dia house, kidnap and warm dem.

Lewis Mudge, Central African Director for Human Rights watch tok say make separatists leaders tell dia fighters make deh end crimes dem against civilians.

Make goment ensure say dia security forces put civilians first, stop abuse, protect dem and make deh punish de soldiers weh deh di abuse population, Mudge, add.

Women International League for Peace and Freedom, WIL-PF for dia first election violence report, say de situation before election wit some of de violence count show say violence go bi during elections.

For Anglophone regions, WIL-PF say gunshots and explosives for Northwest regions for Makon and Mbengwi den Mbengwi and Muea for Southwest regions.

Deh burn polling unit for Bafut for Northwest region, deh no distribute election material weh deh store for army camp for Bamenda den also no open polling stations for Mankon for Bamenda.

African Union say deh no go for Northwest and Southwest and even for Far North because deh no bi wan take risk and because goment tell dem say e bi risky, even if tension reduce.

But deh say EleCam no bi di update dia website wit information and about 30 percent polling units no bi accessible, no light for count votes some polling units.

Before all dis groups dem tok, Territorial Administration Minister, Paul Atanga Nji bin don komot release say "pipo komot plenti for Northwest and Southwest regions for vote".

But observers don say pipo no bi vote komot plenti even for sides weh violence no bi dey, laik Yaoundé, Douala… for vote. For dia situation room for monitor violence wit google app weh deh create, de women group record die for two pipo from violence for Noun division for west region, and fight for Maroua 1, for Far North region.