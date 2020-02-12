Image copyright Getty Images Image example President Muhammadu Buhari appoint Tukur Buratai as di head of Nigerian Army for July 2015. Na for 1983 e enta army.

Katakata terrorist group Boko Haram don enta Nigeria commercial and most populous capital, Lagos, according to di head of di Kontri army.

Di Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Tukur Buratai confam dis one for one interview just one day afta di so-called Boko Haram terrorist group attack and kill at least 30 pipo on Sunday, for Auno, Borno State, North East part part of Nigeria,

Dis statement come as di goment and security forces still dey tok say dem don crush Boko Haram and technically defeat dem.

Im tok say e no get any part of di kontri wey dey protected from di terrorist group.

Im tok say "e no get anywia you no go find Boko Haram, even for Lagos here, Boko Haram dey. For Kaduna, Boko Haram dey. Den dey more for North-east. We do arrest many for Lagos hia. We bi dey track dem. We arrest dem and we put dem for custody." Na Buratai tok dis.

President Muhammadu Buhari appoint Tukur Buratai as di head of Nigerian Army for July 2015. Na for 1983 Buratai enta army.

Lagos state goment say dem arrest members of di group for December and na di fear of dem taking ova di state cause make dem take di decision to ban okada and keke for some parts of di state.

Boko Haram don dey operate for Nigeria since 2009.

As at now di number of pipo Boko Haram don kill don pass thirty five thousand pipo and di group don comot ova 2-2 million pipo from dia houses all ova di Lake Chad region.

Even sef afta di Chibok kidnap wey ova 100 of di girls still dey dia hand almost six years on, Boko Haram still dey kidnap pipo wey don enta thousands.

For 2018, Nigerian Army join hand with di MNJTF rescue pass one thousand pipo from Boko Haram hand.