Di torture virus: Evidence show how Nigeria security forces dey torture pipo for detention

BBC Africa Eye don uncover shocking video evidence wey show say plenti branches of di Nigerian police and armed forces dey use torture.

Torture dey illegal for Nigeria. But fotos from social media show show one particular form of torture - dat na one technique wey dem dey call 'tabay' - dem dey use am well-well during interrogation and punishment of pesin wey dey detention, including children.