Kenyans line up early mor-mor on to get access inside di venue of di burial of dia former President Daniel arap Moi burial.

Di former president die on February 4, 2020 and authorities give Kenyans three days opportunity to look im body inside di parliament buildings.

Like 213,000 Kenyans bin visit parliament to view im body.

On Tuesday, thousands of Kenyans wait for long queues with di hope to make am inside di venue of di former President burial for Nyayo National Stadium for di capital Nairobi.

Di venue open for 07:00 local time (04:00 GMT) and di public suppose dey seated by 08:00.

But BBC reporters spy thousands wey don already dey wait for line since 06:00 outside di stadium.

Di former president, wey lead di kontri for 24 years, die last week at di age of 95. Dem declare Tuesday public holiday for Kenya to honour am, and di expectation na say ogbonge crowd go turn-up for di ceremony for Nyayo National Stadium.

Nigeria Vice President Yemi Osinbajo togeda with oda world leaders also dey expected to attend di memorial service.