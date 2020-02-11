Image copyright Ejisuman Senior High School

Education activists for Ghana dey urge Ghana Education Service day make dem restore de seven female students for Ejisuman Senior High School wey expel from boarding house.

De female students record dema body for phone top dey promote sex, prostitution den stuff.

For de videos wey dey circulate social for social media top, you go hear dem talk "if we be ashawo kraaa some dey your house...make boys chop you" den tins.

De school following de incident remove de girls from boarding house.

According to school authorities, de reason dem dey remove dem from boarding house for misconduct den use of contraband good.

But according to Africa Education Watch, "GES no for lose sight of de fact say, most of dema decision be arbitrary, archaic den contradictory."

Dem explain for statement inside say "punishing de girls by sacking dem from boarding school go expose dem to further rot for de hostels."

Most Ghanaians dey react to de viral video in shock sake of de sort of language wey de female students use.

De mater spark social discussion on morality den corruption among de youth.