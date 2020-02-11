Image copyright Borno state government Image example Vehicles wey Boko Haram burn

Officer Isyaku Ya'u of di Borno State Fire Service na one of di first pipo to reach Auno area for Maiduguri wia Boko Haram kill at least 30 pipo on Sunday.

Di officer tell BBC Pidgin say e never sleep well because of wetin im take eye see.

According to Isyaku, dem reach di area immediately Boko Haram finish di kill-kill and wetin im see still dey disturb am for mind.

"I use my korokoro eye see pikin wey no pass four months old wey dem use knife kill and pipo say dem carry di mama go. Also one elderly man wey dem kill because e tell dem say e no get money but dem later see N10 for im pocket."

"E get anoda young girl wey dem kill wey get earpiece for her ears, dem shoot dat one. Di dead bodi wey I use my eye see plenti."

"Dem also burn many houses and cars wey I see, di damage no be small tin." Isyaku tok.

Image copyright Borno state government Image example Borno state Govnor for di scene of di incident

How di incident happun

Pipo wey carry eye see wetin happun say Boko Haram insurgents attack di passengers wey hook for Borno state, north east Nigeria on Sunday.

Tori be say di pipo land di military checkpoint wey dey lead to Maiduguri afta di time wey Nigerian Army dey close di place, sake of dat, di travellers come dey stranded and get to pass sleep for di neighbouring village Auno, say dem go continue dia journey di next day.

Boko Haram come raid for night, kill pipo, destroy vehicles. Tori na also say dem kidnap some pipo go.

Among di pipo wey lost dia lives for di Sunday attack na University of Maiduguri student Fatima Abubakar wey her friends and family for social media dey mourn her.

Pipo don enta social media to mourn her death.

Borno state Govnor para

Di Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum tear for army sake of wetin happun for Auno.

Di govnor accuse di army say dem dey comot Auno afta 5pm everyday, im say dis na wetin give Boko Haram di leg to carry out di attack on Sunday.

"We don try so di Nigerian Military go establish unit for Auno, dem dey Auno but as soon as 5 o'clock nack, dem dey close gate, lock di pipo out and go back to Maiduguri, na wetin don dey happun be dat." Im tok.

Meanwhile di Head of the military counter-insurgency operation for di North-East (Theatre Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole), Maj. Gen. Olusegun Adeniyi, say di figures pipo dey tok no dey correct.

Di army commander say those wey dey ply di road know say di military bin don set 5pm as di time for closure of di gate.

Meanwhile President Muhammadu Buhari for im reaction to di incident don nack chest say as di armed forces continue to dey receive more equipment and intelligence dem go crush di remnants of Boko Haram.