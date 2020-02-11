Buhari message to Boko Haram afta dem kill 30 passengers for Borno

Image copyright Getty Images

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari don respond to di recent Boko Haram terrorist attack for Borno state wey kill at least 30 passengers and burn down almost 18 cars, including heavy-duty trucks.

Di attack happun for Auno, one village wey no too far from di sate capital Maiduguri.

Presido Buhari condemn di attack on innocent passengers by Boko Haram terrorists near Maiduguri'', E add say :"im administration dey determined to frustrate dia plan to hold Nigeria to ransom''.

Dis attack na di latest for di region., where Nigerian military dey struggle to end di war against insurgency by Boko Haram and oda small-small groups.

Govnor of Borno state, Babagana Zulum visit Auno town afta di attack

Wetin be Buhari message?

For inside statement wey Garba Shehu, di president Senior Special Assistant release, di President say di violence on innocent pipo by Boko Haram no go affect im administration commitment to protect di lives of Nigerians ,''.

Im add say "As our armed forces continue to receive more equipment and intelligence to counter our current security challenges dem, say dem go crush di remnants of Boko Haram. Na wetin Buhari tok.

Buhari tell di family of di pipo wey die sorry and warn say "di terrorists dey on di back foot and dia days dey numbered''.

E say di armed forces dey determined to defeat dis enemies of humanity,''

How di attack for Auno happun?

At least 30 passengers die for di attack wey happun for Auno, Borno state

Di govnor of Borno state, Babagana Zulum visit Auno town with support of military convoy on Monday February 10 to see for imself how dem destroy tins dia.

Im post for im social media accounts say at least thirty pipo die for di attack and say dem kidnap women and children too.

Sources say insurgent attack and kill passengers wey bin dey stranded on Sunday night around 10 o'clock. on February 9 , dem shoot and kill di victims wey include pipo wey dey leave for di area and travellers - odas burn beyond recognition.

No group don tok say na dem carry out di attack but the militant groups - Boko Haram and di so-called Islamic State West Africa Province dey worry di region.

Tori be di militants don kill kill more than thirty thousand pipo, and pursue more than two million comot from dia house for dia insurgency war wey don pass ten years wey di military neva fit end.