Joseph Shabalala, wey help introduce di sound of traditional Zulu music to di world, don die for di age of 78.

Di musician dey popular all ova di world as di founder and director of choral group Ladysmith Black Mambazo, wey don win five Grammy awards and featured well-well for Paul Simon Graceland album.

Di group also reach number 15 for di UK charts with one cover of Swing Low Sweet Chariot, for di 1995 Rugby World Cup.

Shabalala die for hospital inside Pretoria, South Africa, di band manager tok.

Joseph Shabalala with members of Ladysmith Black Mambazo during 1998

"Yes na true. Mr Shabalala die dis morning," Xolani Majozi tell tori pipo South Africa Times.

"Di group dey on tour for US, but dem don hear di news and e affect dia mood well-well becos di group na family."

For one statement, di band tok say: "We celebrate and honour your kind heart and your extraordinary life. Through your music and di millions wey you come in contact with, you shall live forever."

South African goment don pay tribute to di musicianfor one tweet wey say "Wego like to extend our condolences concerning di death of Joseph Shabalala wey be di founder of di group Ladysmith Black Mambazo.

Dem add for Xhosa language, "Ulale ngoxolo Tata ugqatso lwakho ulufezile." (Rest in peace, fada, your race don complete.)