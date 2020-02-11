Cameroon National Youth Day: Why 11 February mean two tins for kontri pipo

Evri 11 February, youths dem for Cameroon di celebrate National Youth Day, de 2020 theme na Youth, peace, decentralization, participation for local goment for a new Cameroon.

De night before on 10 February, President Paul Biya address de youths on national television, laik e deh always do evri year, tok about de opportunities weh deh get as young pipo.

Student for Christian Comprehensive High School Nkolbong for Yaoundé, Atem Nathanael Mbu-Arrey say na day for show dia talent and know-how.

"We youths dem bi energised, happy and na de reason weh we di march for celebrate de day"

But di date - 11 February - also hold special importance in di history of Cameroon as na also plebiscite day wen Anglophone regions (Former British Southern Cameroons) bin decide not to join Nigerian instead deh chose to be part of de 'Republique'.

Wetin we call dis foto, Youths for some parts for kontri komot march, di sing for celebrate de day and tok with BBC News Pidgin why de de day bi important for dem.

Two professors for political science no gree on weti de day suppose represent.

For Professor Elvis Ngolle Ngolle, for sovereign manner, na state mata and deh decide for give de day for youth, and public opinion no fit challenge state.

But deh fit criticise make proposal, for change by constitution or presidential decree but na state mata for decide for choose dis day give youths, e add.

Na important day for history of Cameroon, and for move Cameroon forward e need youths and nothing bi negative about, as e don give value for youths Ngolle Ngolle tok.

All man no know say Southern Cameroons vote for join La Republic for become one kontri as we di teach for history and political science classes but laik for Britain, state get right for choose national day.

Professor Wilibroad Dze-Ngwa gree say di day bi important for celebrate, but say e good make deh tell young pipo de historical meaning of de celebration.

"For celebrate dis day no bad, for give de day for youths no bad na wonderful tin, but for public discussion, and speech deh get for tell youths de sense for patriotism behind de celebration.

"Say some pipo bin manifest patriotism weh e good for copy, vote for no join Nigeria, instead for re-unite for independent state, na patriotism, and na yi we get for di tell youths", Dze-Ngwa tok.

E no good for di flop pikin dia heads wit citizenship, respect rule of law, di twist de foundation of Youth day, e add.

For transform dis day for Youth Day weh deh no di tok for youths de historical importance for de day, na distortion for historical facts and figures.