Image copyright Omoyele Sowore

Di main trial of di convener of di #RevolutionNow and former Presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore plus im supporter, Olawale Bakare go start today for di Federal High Court, Abuja.

Di Nigerian goment bin charge dem go court on top accuse of treason, money laundering and cyberstalking plus talking anyhow for internet against Presido Muhammadu Buhari.

But Sowore and Bakare don deny di accuse say dia hand dey clean.

Na justice Ijeoma Ojukwu go preside on top di trial.

Di whole gbege start for August 2019, wen Nigeria secret police gbab Sowore, afta im plan to dO nationwide protest on top wetin dey happun for di kontri.

Sowore bin tweet on August 2 say "wetin we need for #Revolution na for di oppressed to choose date wey dem desire for liberty, and refuse to be subject of approval from di oppressor"

Na di following day, DSS catch am, say e wan scata di goment of President Muhammadu Buhari.

E dey for detention till October wen court grant am bail but di secret police refuse to free am despite all di work wey im lawyer, Femi Falana dey do.

But di mata come pass so wen for December 2019, di secret police re-arrest am afta dem bin release am for only 24 hours.

Dis action of di DSS cause plenti yab for di goment both locally and internationally.

Some lawmakers from US come criticise di goment for di way dem di handle im mata and demand say make goment obey court order on top im mata.

On Christmas eve, di Attorney General and di Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami tok for statement say dem don release Sowore and co-defendant and di decision dey in line wit di bail wey dem grant am.

"...My office don chose to follow di court orders while we dey consider di pursuit of im rights to appeal and/or review di order on top which dem grant am bail" Malami tok for statement.