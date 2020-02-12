Image copyright Others

Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah, of di Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, for Northern Nigeria on Tuesday lead thousands of mourners for di burial of Michael Nnadi, di seminarian wey die for jagudada pipo hand.

Gunmen bin kidnap Michael Nnadi, 18, Pius Kanwai, 19; Peter Umenukor, 23; and Stephen Amos, 23; from Good Shepherd Seminary for Kaduna, Nigeria around 10:30 pm on January 8, 2020.

Dem free one of di seminarians after ten days with serious wunjure . On February 2, afta dem release two oda seminarians , tori come say dem don kill Michael Nnandi, and im be di youngest among di four of dem.

Na Bishop Kukah na im give homily for im burial, im tok plenti tins wey make belle no sweet am on top how President Muhammadu Buhari goment dey handle insecurity mata for di kontri.

Wetin im tok?

"Our hypocrisy and duplicity don catch up with us "

Im sama President Muhammadu Buhari goment and all di pipo wey dey lead di kontri.

"Our nation dey like ship wey dey lost for high sea, wey no get wia e dey go with no help of how to navigate am. Today, our years of hypocrisy, duplicity, fake integrity, false religion, empty moral, fraud and tradition don catch up with us."

Nigeria dey for crossroads, and im future dey hang wan fall from balance," Bishop Kukah tok.

Im tok about Buhari promise before election

Im say Nigerians vote President Muhammadu Buhari for 2015 sake of im promise to fight Boko Haram and make di kontri beta.

Im say for President Buhari address for Chatham House London, just before di elections, im tell im audience:

"If dem elect me as President, di world no go get reason to worry about Nigeria. Nigeria go stabilise. We go develop modern arms and ammunition.

We go improve intelligence gathering and our border patrols to choke Boko Haram finance and equipment channels.

And I, Muhammadu Buhari, go always lead from di front."

Nobodi believe say as im win im go bring nepotism enta di military and di Security Agencies, that im goment go get policies wey go fit divide di kontri na so Kukah tok.

Northern Nigeria no better pass

Bishop Kukah still tok say "Neither Islam or di north fit identify any beta gain… Despite say dem dey run di most nepotistic and narcissistic government for history, we no get answers to di millions of young children wey dey di streets for northern Nigeria, and di north still be di worst place wey dey suffer from poverty, insecurity, stunting, squalor and destitution. " Im tok.

Insecurity no get anything to do with religion

Di bishop no agree with dat one.

"Dem tell us say di situation no get anything to do with religion, really?"

"Dis na wetin dey happen when leaders use religion to extend dia ambition and power. Dem wan make we believe say because Boko haram dey kill Muslims too dem no get religious motive? We go deny di evidence wey dey our domot as kidnappers dey separate Muslims from infidel or dey ask make Christians convert or dem go kill dem? If your son tiff from me , you go solve di mata to tok say im dey tiff from you too?

Message of hope

Di Bishop tok about hope for im message to Nigeria and di pipo wey dey mourn.

"My dear friend, hope dey. We dey angry? Yes, we dey. We dey sad? Of course, we dey. We dey tempted to revenge? Y es. We feel say dem betray us? You correct. We know wetin to do? Yes. We sabi when to do am? Why not? We sabi how we go do am? Absolutely. We dey for war? Yes o. But wetin Jesus go want make we do? Di only way im don show us na di peaceful way. na di road wey pipo no dey waka pass, but na di only way," the Bishop console di pipo wey dey mourn.