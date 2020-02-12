Image copyright Twitter/@DeeOneAyekooto

One viral video don show as plenti youths for Maiduguri, Borno state North East Nigeria gada for road dey boo President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday, February 12.

Di video show as hundreds of angry youths gada for Yan nono road dey shout 'Ba ma so' for Hausa language wey mean 'we no want' and 'Ba ma yi' wey mean 'we no do again'.

Image copyright Twiiter/BASHIR AHMAD Image example Buhari also visit Emir of Maiduguiri

Buhari bin land for Maiduguri on Wednesday to tok sorry to di goment and pipo of Borno state afta Boko Haram terrorists kill plenti travellers for di state.

Di terrorists bin kill about 30 travellers, burn plenti moto on Sunday, February 9 for Auno near Maidugiri.

Di attack bad sotay e force di military to close di Maiduguri gate.