Buhari in Maiduguri: Youths boo President Muhammadu Buhari afta e visit Borno to tok sorry for terrorist attack
One viral video don show as plenti youths for Maiduguri, Borno state North East Nigeria gada for road dey boo President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday, February 12.
Di video show as hundreds of angry youths gada for Yan nono road dey shout 'Ba ma so' for Hausa language wey mean 'we no want' and 'Ba ma yi' wey mean 'we no do again'.
- Seven tins you fit neva sabi about Boko Haram
- Five pipo don die inside Nigerian Air Force Helicopter crash
- President Buhari plan for Nigeria for 2020
Buhari bin land for Maiduguri on Wednesday to tok sorry to di goment and pipo of Borno state afta Boko Haram terrorists kill plenti travellers for di state.
Di terrorists bin kill about 30 travellers, burn plenti moto on Sunday, February 9 for Auno near Maidugiri.
Di attack bad sotay e force di military to close di Maiduguri gate.