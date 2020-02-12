Image copyright Getty Images

Many women around di world no dey use joy welcome dia monthly menses sake of many reasons and one of dem na sake of menstrual pain.

How menstrual pain dey spoil plans like to make pesin no go work, miss school and oda important activities na sometin wey many women fit relate wit.

Di common solution for most women na to take pain relief melecine but Nigerian Nutritionist Uche Kesiena-Arueya no dey in support of dis kain melecine-swallowing habit.

She explain give BBC Pidgin say e get some foods, herbs and fruits wey dey readily available for Nigeria wey fit ease and even prevent menstrual pain instead of to dey take melecine 'wey dey spoil pesin liver'.

Dis na some of Nigerian foods wey Kesiena-Arueya dey advice make women begin take few days to dia menses. You fit still take any of dem wen your menses don alredi show.

1. Ginger

Ginger na anti-inflammatory plant wey mean say e contain tins wey fit relieve pain. According to Madam Kesiena-Arueya, "Wen you get di ginger, you no go peel di back, you go wash am well-well, and put am inside boiled hot water, no cook di ginger for fire o.

"Na either you chew am or you grate di ginger small-small put for glass cup come pour di hot water inside and cover. You go leave am for 2 - 3 hours come drink one shot for morning, afternoon and night. You fit add honey to make am sweet".

2. Pineapple

Dis fruit get some ogbonge enzymes for di stalk wey pesin fit chop to kill menstrual pain.

Anoda way to take am na to juice am or do am like smoothie, mix wit ginger, drink.

Kesiena-Arueya warn make pipo wey get diabetes or high blood sugar level no to touch dis fruit sake of say e get too much sugar.

3. Turmeric

To make dis one work well, e dey important to combine di turmeric wit 'Uziza' (black pepper for Oyibo).

Na di same method wey you use prepare di ginger drink, you go use do dis combo.

One shot of di drink dey okay for morning, afternoon and night.

4. Garlic

Garlic na anti-fungal and anti-bacterial plant wey fit also reduce menstrual pain.

You fit chew am or mix wit ginger to form drink.

Kesiena-Arueya say most women no too like dis one because e dey make pesin mouth dey smell.

5. Soursop

Dis na anoda anti-inflammatory fruit wey you fit chop to ease pain wen you dey your menses.

Kesiena-Arueya say you fit also make am like smoothie.

But di comma be say no be evritime dis fruit dey dey for market because e get season.