Super Eagles appoint Joseph Yobo as assistant coach
Nigeria Football Federation don appoint former Super Eagles captain Joseph Yobo as assistant coach of di team.
Yobo wey play for six Nations Cup for Nigeria as defender go replace Imama Amapakabo for Nigeria technical crew.
Di defender play for three World Cups for Nigeria and bin be di captain of di Super Eagles wen dem win di 2013 Africa Cup of Nations.