Nigerian singer and songwriter, Burna Boy say im be di best for Nigeria music industry.

For tweet wey im share on Tuesday , e say after Afro beat legend, Fela Anikulapo Kuti, na im be di best musician for di kontri.

After one twitter use reply am say na pipo pave way for am for di music industry before im fit shine, im reply say nobody pave way for am.

Di Afro Beat artiste dey correct to call himself "Di Best?

Wetin we know about Burna Boy

Dem born Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu for July 2 1991 for Port Harcourt, Rivers State Nigeria.

Pipo begin hear Burna music for 2013 afta im release "Like to party", di lead single inside im album wey im tittle L.I.F.E since then, im don release Four studio Albums.

For 2019, Burna na one of di artiste wey dem pick from Nigeria, to go represent West Africa to perform for Coachella Valley Music and Arts festival. Di music festival be one of di biggest festivals for di whole world.

For di same year Im record "Ja Ara E" wey e mean "wise up" or you fit call am "use your head") for Beyoncé's Di Lion King: Di Gift and na im be di only guest artist with their own track on di soundtrack album.

For July 2019, dem announce Burna as Apple Music Up Next artist.

Im don do collaboration with plenti ogbonge artiste inside and outside Nigeria since im begin dey popular for 2012.

For January 2018, Burna Boy feature for "Sunshine Riptide", oene track from Fall Out Boy's seventh studio album MANIA.

Im don collabo with international artiste like v J Hus, Lily Allen and Mabel. Ed Sheeran, Stormzy, Wretch 32, IDK, Jorja Smith, Beyoncé, Mahalia Burkmar, Dave amongst oda pipo.

Awards wey im don win

2013 South South Music Awards - Best Pop

2013 Nigeria Entertainment Awards - Best New Act of the Year

2015 Nigeria Entertainment Awards - Best Album of the Year

2015 Soundcity MVP Awards Festival - Listener's Choice, Song of the Year, Best Male MVP, African Artiste of the Year

2019 BET Awards - Best International Act

2019 Di Headies - Song of di Year, Best Collaboration

2019 MTV Europe Music Awards - Best African Act

2019 African Muzik Magazine Awards - Artiste of di Year

2019 All Africa Music Awards - West African Male Artiste of di Year, Album of di Year

2019 Soundcity MVP Awards Festival - African Artiste of Di Year, Best Male MVP.

Other nominations wey im don gbab

2014 Headies Awards -Next Rated

2014 MTV Africa Music Award- Best New Act

2014 Headies Awards- Best R&B Single, Best R&B/Pop Album, Hip Hop World Revelation of di Year and Album of di Year

2015 Nigeria Entertainment awards- Best Pop Artist of di Year

2019 Di Headies- Viewer's Choice, Best Recording of Di Year, Best Pop Single, Best R&B/Pop Album, Album of di Year

2019 African Muzik Magazine Awards- Best Collaboration, Video of di Year, Best Live Act, Best Male West Africa and Crossing Boundaries with Music

2020 Soundcity MVP Awards- Best Collaboration, Listeners' Choice and Viewers' Choice.

Recently, dem nominate Burna Boy 'African Giant' Album for Grammys 2020 awards for Best world music category along oda popular artiste like Angelique Kidjo, but im no win am