Pipo of Maiduguri, north east Nigeria, shock dia kontri pipo as dem boo di kontri president Muhammadu Buhari during im visit on Wednesday.

For many years, insecurity for Borno state, north east Nigeria, make pipo suffer plenty for di hands of Boko Haram insurgents. Dis na why for 2015 dem give nearly all dia vote to oga Buhari; still re-elect am 2019 wit up to 94% vote.

Wetin change?

According to Ahmad Bolori wey be Ambassador for Peace for Borno state, Buhari bin get more vote for Borno pass Kano sake of, dem believe say im na honest man and na military man wey get idea how to fight insurgency. Dem bin get hope in am.

Im say for dis century, pipo don wise for political mata and if tins no dey go as dem suppose, pipo know say dem fit show dia bitterness to let dia leader know which direction to take.

"Although im don much beta (dan president Jonathan) but afta 2019 tins don get worse and many tins dey happun."

President Buhari don spend almost five years for power and di booing wey im experience for Maiduguri na way of telling him say "wetin im dey do now no dey okay." Na way of telling him to find beta direction, na so im tok.

Inside video wey spread for social media, hundreds of pipo enta road for Maiduguri on Wednesday to boo Presido Buhari as im bin dey drive from Maiduguri International Airport go goment house.

For presidency reaction, tok tok pesin to di president , Garba Shehu, di pesin wey post di video no try for pipo of Borno wey pipo sabi say dem get good behaviour.

But oga Bolori say, if oga Shehu no tok like dis, imsef go see am say di man no sabi im work.

"Anytin wey oga Shehu tok, im no dey Maiduguri, for here our pipo get evri right for democracy to express dia feelings."