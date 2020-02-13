Image copyright Getty Images

One new survey don show say na only 34 percent of Nigerians na im dey use condoms for sex and out of dis number, only 28 percent dey use am always.

Di group wey collabo togeda with NOI polls do dis survey na di National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA) and AIDS HealthCare Foundation (AHF).

Chief Executive Director of NOI polls, Dr Chike Nwangwu, tell BBC say, although 83 per cent of Nigerians believe say e good make pipo dey use condom, na only 34 per cent agree say dem dey actually use am.

"And even among dis 34 percent, only 28 percent of dem dey actually dey use condoms always."

Dem release di survey to mark di International Condom Day (ICD), wey dem dey observe everi February 13 to Valentine Day, February 14, to promote safer sex awareness, and encourage pipo to use condoms.

Oga Nwangwu say Nigerians no get any palava with buying of condom, as 82 percent say e dey easy for dem to buy condom, while 10 percent find am fairly easy to buy.

"So like total of 92 percent, find am easy to buy condom," e tok

"Even for some zone like di South East, 94% of pipo feel say buying condom just dey as easy as buying biscuit. While even di North West wey get di lowest number of pipo wey say e no dey easy, get like 82% of pipo wey believe say e dey easy to buy."

"Plenti Nigerians, like 61% believe say condom suppose to dey free. And majority of di 39% wey no believe say make condom dey free, want make dem dey sell am less than N100."

Image copyright Getty Images

Reasons why di respondent for di Survey say dem no dey like use condom

Di Chief Executive Director of NOI polls, Dr Chike Nwangwu tell BBC Pidgin say most of reasons wey pipo give get to do with, religion, dia partner no like condom and odas.

"For those wey no dey use condom, di major reason wey dem give be say e dey against dia religion- dat na about 34% of dem.

Di oda reason wey odas give be say dia spouse(husband or wife) no like condom.

And about 30% say dem get only one partner so dem no dey bother to use condom.

9% say dem no like condom