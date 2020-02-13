Image copyright Facebook Image example Chima Ikwunado

Police for Rivers State Police Command don apologise for di false information dem give say autopsy report show say Chima Ikwunado wey die for police detention for Port Harcourt, Rivers state Nigeria, die of high sugar level.

Police tok -tok pesin, DSP Nnamdi Omoni tell tori pipo say im give di information as di Police Special Unit E-Crack Commander tell am say dem do autopsy on Chima afta im die and e show say e die of high sugar level, not because of torture.

Dis na as Dr Musa Steven, one of di pathologist wey conduct autopsy on Chima Ikwunado deadibody, reveal say dem no see any previous professional cut for Chima Ikwunado body to show say dem bin don do autopsy for am before.

"Police no go obstruct justice for dis mata. Wen di incident happun, we call SP Benson Adetuyi ask am wetin happun. Im say dem dey investigate case of armed robbery and dem catch di suspects carry dem go station wia dem detain and question dem. As dem dey question dem, Chima come die for dia custody and dem carry am go hospital come find out say im die of high sugar level.

I dey quote am as im tok. Wen CP summon am, im tell am di same tin, wen Force PRO call am and di team go Abuja, im tell dem di same tin so we shock wen autopsy di oda day say nothing like." Na so Omoni tok.

Di Police tok-tok pesin come beg make pipo calm down, say di Commissioner of Police go address di media afta di autopsy report come out and evri officer wey get hand for dis matter go face di law.

Chima Ikwunado wey be mechanic, die for police special unit E-Crack team custody, afta dem arrest im and oda four Ikoku traders and torture dem.

Na di mata start di #JusticeForChima wey trend for social media. Civil society groups also begin online petition to gada support.