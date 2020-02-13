Image copyright Getty Images Image example Ighalo join Manchester United on January 31 from China club Shanghai Shenhua

Manchester United new signing Odion Ighalo dey train separate from wia oda players of di club dey train.

United say na step wey dem take becos of di risk of Coronavirus as Ighalo dey come from China wia di virus don kill more dan 1000 pipo.

United bin decide to no carry di striker go dia winter break training camp for Spain becos of concern say im fit experience difficulty to return back to UK.

Ighalo, 30, dey expected to travel with di squad for Monday game against Chelsea.

BBC Sport understand say Ighalo don dey train with support from di club as im dey use personalised fitness programme to ready am for di Chelsea Premier League game.

Na for di National Taekwondo Centre wey dey close to Etihad Stadium and wia im don dey stay dem dey use since e land from China 11 days ago.

Ighalo join United on loan for di rest of di season from China Super League club Shanghai Shenhua.

Di current medical advice na say travellers wey dey come into di UK from specific kontris, including China, dem go quarantine dem for 14 days.