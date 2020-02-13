Image copyright Nigeria Presidency

Supreme Court for Abuja don cancel alias nullify Bayelsa State governor-elect David Lyon as winner of di 2019 election for di state.

Di five-man panel of Nigeria highest court now, don declare PDP candidate Douye Diri as winner of di state governorship election.

APC candidate David Lyon bin dey prepare for im inauguration as Govnor of di state before dis ruling from di Supreme court comot.

For November 2019, Nigeria election body Independent National Electoral Commission (Inec) bin declare Lyon of All Progressives Congress (APC) as winner of di 16 November governorship election wit total of 352,552 votes, based on say e score pass 25 percent.

For INEC result, oga Douye Diri of People's Democratic Party score 143,172 votes.

Normally for Nigeria, Supreme Court judgement be final and nobody fit change am.