Hours afta Supreme Court for Abuja sack di Bayelsa State governor-elect David Lyon, just one day before im go take oath of office alias inauguration, wetin dey for pipo min now na wetin go happun next?

Alreadi one of di organiser of Friday swearing in ceremony, Teddy Bai tell BBC Pidgin say true true "dem don suspend plan of swearing in ceremony of David Lyon as di Governor of Bayelsa State."

But di National Chairman of di kontri goment party All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole don reveal say dem no go swear anybodi in as govnor of di state on Friday 14 February, 2020.

Oshiomhole tok no mind say di five-man panel of Nigeria highest court now, don declare PDP candidate Douye Diri as winner of di 2019 Bayelsa State governorship election,

APC candidate David Lyon bin dey prepare for im inauguration as Govnor of di state wey suppose happun on Friday 14 February, 2020 before dis ruling from di Supreme court comot.

Oga Lyon na candidate of di All Progressives Congress wey be di ruling party for Nigeria while Duoye Diri na di candidate of di main opposition Peoples Democratic Party.

Di APC chairmo also tok say e party go challenge di judgement for court.

So wetin go happun for Bayelsa now?

For midnight today 13 February, 2020 di tenure of Seriake Dickson wey be di current govnor of di state go expire.

E suppose handover to di new govnor but as e be say dem don suspend am, according to di law for Nigeria na di Speaker of di State House of Assembly go takeover ruling of di State.