Image copyright Facebook/Sochi InfiniTi

David Lyon don already be Bayelsa Govnor for im mind before Nigeria Supreme Court break im heart.

Dis na fotos of wen oga Lyons bin dey rehearse for Samson Siasia Sports Stadium inside Yenagoa, just hours before tori of di court judgement from Nigeria Highest court land.

Image copyright Facebook/Sochi InfiniTi

Supreme Court confam di decision of di High Court say true true David Lyon running mate, Degi-Eremienyo forge certificate give Inec. Na dat one spoil di mata.

Justice Mary Odili wey head di five-man panel of judges for Nigeria highest court come declare oga Lyon main rival durind di Novemeber 16 2019 election - di PDP candidate Douye Diri as winner.

Image copyright Alamy

On 12 November, 2019 Federal High Court for Abuja bin disqualify Degi-Eremienyo wey contest as Lyon deputy say e forge certificate give Inec.

Image copyright Facebook/Sochi InfiniTi

Di court rule say Degi-Eremienyo disqualification spoil di joint ticket wey di governorship candidate, Lyon, run for and win di 2019 election.

Image copyright Facebook/Sochi InfiniTi

Image copyright Facebook/Sochi InfiniTi

Dis one mean say no show again for David and im party for now. Although pipo dey yan say dem fit make case for di Bayelsa State Govnorship Election Petition Tribunal.

Image copyright Facebook/Sochi InfiniTi

Normally for Nigeria, Supreme Court judgement be final and nobodi fit change am.