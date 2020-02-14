Image copyright EFCC

Nigeria corruption police Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC), don make arrangement on how dem go take celebrate dis year Saint Valentine Day.

Di corruption police Valentine Day plan na to do nationwide waka against corruption.

EFCC say dem dey collabo wit di Ministry of Youths and Sports Development plus di National Youth Service Corps, NYSC for di national event.

Dem say since na mainly youths go follow participate, dat na why dem name di event: "Nigerian Youth Walk against Corruption."

Inside press conference wey EFCC do wit Ministry of Youth and Sports Development and NYSC, Acting Chairman of EFCC, Ibrahim Magu say, part of im organisation mandate to give pipo informate.

Im also encourage kontri pipo where eav dem dey to show, follow participate.